Mark Levin: Funny how none of these FBI agents were texting pro-Trump messages

We’ve been assured by IG Michael Horowitz and former FBI Director James Comey and the mainstream media that though “mistakes were made” at the FBI during the Hillary Clinton email investigation, there was “no political bias” motivating the decisions of FBI agents in their investigation.

Radio host and former Justice Department official Mark Levin noted one curious aspect of theis bias-free, politically neutral Justice Department under Barack Obama: Not one of the agents, not one of the lawyers, not one of the people noted in the IG report sent a text message, email or instant message that displayed a pro-Trump or anti-Clintonsentiment.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

“I went through this major report here, I see several things. Number one, out of all the texts, all the documents, all the emails that have been reviewed. You know what’s interesting, Sean? There is not a single pro-Trump text. There’s not a single anti-Hillary text. There’s not a single pro-Trump senior FBI official. There’s not a single anti-Hillary FBI official. This was a cabal. And what these people had as their purpose, to interfere with a presidential election.” – READ MORE

