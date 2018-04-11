Mark Levin Calls For Jeff Sessions To Step Down (VIDEO)

Conservative radio talk show host and Fox News personality Mark Levin has called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “step aside” in the wake of the FBI’s Monday raid on the offices of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

“The buck stops on the attorney general’s desk, even if he recused himself, as he did, on the Russia matter, this is not the Russia matter,” Levin said on his nationally syndicated radio program Monday night. “The entire department is out of control now.”

“It’s time for the attorney general to step aside and for the president of the United States — he can make a recess appointment — not to put in a body or anything like that,” Levin said, lamenting his comments would likely destroy a 30-year friendship with Sessions. – READ MORE

