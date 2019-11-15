Mark Epstein says his brother Jeffrey was murdered: He ‘knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people’

Within 24 hours of news breaking that disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in prison, his brother, Mark Epstein, hired two renowned forensic pathologists to observe his brother’s autopsy. Having reviewed their reports, Mark Epstein told the Miami Herald that he is convinced his brother was murdered.

Mark Epstein is talking, but only because he believes that his 66-year-old brother was killed, and he is challenging both the Department of Justice and New York City’s chief medical examiner. He insists the pathologist erred in concluding that his brother hanged himself in August at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“I could see if he got a life sentence, I could then see him taking himself out, but he had a bail hearing coming up,” said Epstein, a real estate mogul who says he knows very little about his late brother’s businesses — or his brother’s alleged sex crimes against underage girls and young women.

According to the Herald, Mark Epstein hired Dr. Michael Baden to observe his brother’s autopsy and another pathologist, Dr. Cyril Wecht, to review Baden’s findings. The two doctors concluded that Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries were more consistent with manual strangulation than suicide by hanging.

Mark Epstein told the Herald that his brother had the goods on powerful people who wanted him dead and that he now fears for his own life. “Jeffrey knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people,” he said. – READ MORE