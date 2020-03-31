Mark Cuban says President Donald Trump should get ‘all the credit in the world’ for handling COVID-19 pandemic

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban sat down for an interview with The Daily Caller where he praised President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that is gripping the country and the rest of the world.

(…)

Cuban said that Trump has taken a backseat to let others shine in the fight against the virus, and the positive benefits are obvious.

“In the past, it wasn’t all that long ago when he was saying — people were thinking, wondering how he understood medicine so well. They thought he was just a genius for being able to understand all this stuff, but now he’s kind of evolved to the point where he’s putting his experts up front,” he reasoned. “There’s a reason why Dr. Fauci became a rock star, and he’s only a rock star because Donald Trump stepped aside.”

He also pointed to Dr. Deborah Birx, who he also called a “rock star” for her hard work in educating the public about the severity of the disease.

“The head of FEMA, the surgeon general, there’s just people who have really put themselves out there and put themselves at risk, and during the press conferences, he steps aside,” Cuban added. “He’s not even in camera shot, and that’s good. And I give him all the credit in the world. Do I like the side comments and all the picking on journalists? No, never have, never will. That’s who he is, but credit earned is credit deserved, and so I’ll give him credit where we’re at right now.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --