Mark Cuban under fire following exposé alleging He Ignored rampant sexual misconduct in Dallas Mavericks workplace

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said allegations of rampant sexual misconduct at the team’s workplace were “abhorrent,” as the entrepreneur and his NBA franchise come under increased scrutiny after Sports Illustrated’s explosive exposé.

Cuban told SI the reports were “all new to me.”

“The only awareness I have is because I heard you guys were looking into some things,” Cuban said. “…Based off of what I’ve read here, we just fired our HR person. I don’t have any tolerance for what I’ve read.”

Cuban said he had not been previously told about any of the accusations and blamed the failure to address the issues on the team’s human resources director.

The SI article published Tuesday alleged misogynistic behavior by several male front office employees — including ex-Mavericks’ CEO and president Terdema Ussery.

“It was a real life ‘Animal House,’” a former employee told SI. “And I only say ‘was’ because I’m not there anymore. I’m sure it’s still going on.”

Despite Cuban’s claims he had no knowledge of the “corrosive workplace culture of the Dallas Mavericks,” a few employees told Sports Illustrated the owner knew but turned a blind eye.

“Of course Mark knew [about the instances of harassment and assault]. Everyone knew,” one employee said.

