Mark Cuban erupts on Sens. Chuck Schumer and John Cornyn over stalled stimulus talks: ‘Do your f***ing job!’

Billionaire and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Tuesday voiced frustrations likely felt by many Americans who are watching Congress fail to pass a stimulus bill to help individuals, families, and businesses impacted by lockdowns caused by the coronavirus.

Cuban responded to some Twitter bickering between GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.). Schumer on Sunday tweeted his reasons for voting against the Senate GOP stimulus proposal. Cornyn responded with a tweet saying “Blah blah blah.”

Cuban found this exchange … unproductive.

Blah blah blah https://t.co/zkJ1fsKMGc — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 23, 2020

“BOTH OF YOU NEED TO DO YOUR F***ING JOB!” Cuban wrote in a Tuesday morning tweet. “@SenSchumer, stop kissing progressive ass. We can’t solve every problem in this deal. @JohnCornyn , stop kissing big corporate ass. They don’t need buybacks or exec bonuses. They have no choice but to take any deal they can get.” – READ MORE

