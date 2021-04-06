Marjorie Taylor Greene Proposes ‘Fire Fauci Act’

On Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) proposed two pieced of legislation, one to “fully defund” Dr. Anthony Fauci and another to ban COVID-19 “vaccine passports.”

Greene presented the “Fire Fauci Act” and the “We Will Not Comply Act” during a morning interview in which she blasted Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, over the way he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

“Dr. Fauci has been running the show in this country, and that is not his role,” Greene said during a discussion with Republican strategist Stephen K. Bannon while appearing on his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast.

“He is not supposed to run our country,” Greene added, according to The Washington Times. “Dr. Fauci has been running our country, and he hasn’t been running it, he has been shutting it down with his ever-changing advice.”

Under the terms of Greene’s bill, Fauci’s salary would be lowered to $0 “until a new NIAID Administrator is confirmed by the Senate.” An investigation would also be launched to determine “what Fauci and the NIAID knew, when they knew it, what they spent money on and how the agency responded to the virus,” according to Forbes. – READ MORE

