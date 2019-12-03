Marine veteran turned congressional candidate calls Kaepernick a ‘national disgrace’

A Marine veteran who served in Iraq and is running for Congress in California called out Colin Kaepernick on Monday for “pulling the racism and victim card.”

Jeremy Staat, who also played in 31 NFL games across four seasons, wrote to supporters in a recent fundraising email that Kaepernick is a “national disgrace and I’m tired of seeing him celebrated like he’s a hero.”

On Monday, Staat told “Fox & Friends that “ knew what he was getting into when he decided to kneel and now he’s going to go ahead and capitalize” on his decision. He accused the former NFL quarterback of “essentially extorting the black community and using Nike as his little shiny horse, if you will, to ride in on.”

Staat’s comments came after Kaepernick spoke at the “Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony” also known as “Unthanksgiving,” on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco. The event is intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Native Americans occupying the famous island, which previously served as the site of a federal prison. The protest, which began on November 20, 1969, lasted 19 months. – READ MORE