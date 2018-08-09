MARINE VETERAN DAVE BROOKS CALLS OUT MEDIA FOR COMPARING THEMSELVES TO SOLDIERS

Marine veteran and deputy editor of The Daily Caller News Foundation, Dave Brooks, called out a CNN opinion piece on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday for comparing journalists to military soldiers.

“Let’s start with the obvious point. The vast majority of journalists didn’t sign up to protect our nation and values,” Brooks said.

The op-ed, written by Notre Dame professor Joseph Holt and titled ‘The Press Isn’t The Enemy, It’s The Protector,” tried to compare members of the media with soldiers in the military.

“This professor wasn’t even talking about journalists who do put themselves in harm’s way. He was talking about White House reporters who go to the press briefings and instead of asking questions, they pull out a soapbox and deliver sermons until Sarah Sanders shuts them down,” Brooks said.

“Then they head to Twitter like it’s their personal diaries and make the stories about themselves,” he added. “To compare the two does a disservice to our service members and those men and women who signed up to protect the nation.”

“A lot of us are very awkward talking about our service,” he said. “Many of us, myself included, never saw themselves in the line of fire. Never had to fire their weapon in combat. But we went to our jobs every day and we tried to do what we could do and leave the military a better placed than they found it.”- READ MORE

CNN has been mocked widely for publishing an opinion piece calling for Americans to thank the media the way members of the military are acknowledged because they are both “protecting our freedoms” and “the stakes have never been higher.”

University of Notre Dame management professor Joseph Holt wrote the essay headlined, “The press isn’t the enemy, it’s the protector,” which was published last week. The ridiculed piece is labeled “opinion” and notes “the views expressed here are solely the author’s.”

Holt defended CNN’s Jim Acosta, who was mocked by Trump supporters at a recent rally. Acosta then asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday to say whether the press is indeed the “enemy of the people,” as her boss has controversially claimed. Sanders didn’t oblige and Acosta stormed out of the briefing. Holt took to CNN’s website to defend the network’s top White House correspondent.

“A real enemy of the American people seeking to undermine our democracy would love nothing more than to shut down the press,” Holt wrote before declaring that the press is made up of human beings who “sometimes make mistakes.”

The Notre Dame professor also wrote that “the press at its best is like a guardian angel that caringly and capably protects us from harm.”

Holt then went into detail describing an 1882 play called “Enemy of the People,” but the conclusion of his column became the target of criticism because he compared soldiers to members of the press.

“We thank soldiers for their service because they devote themselves to protecting our freedoms, and we should. But we should also thank the media for the same reason — especially when the stakes have never been higher,” Holt wrote. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1