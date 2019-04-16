Marine running Boston Marathon for fallen comrades crawls across finish line

A Marine who ran the Boston Marathon in honor of three men he served alongside crawledacross the finish line on Monday as his body almost gave up — but his mind didn’t.

Micah Herndon, 31, ran the race in 3 hours and 38 minutes, according to race results. But to hit that mark, he had to physically drag his body along the pavement to finish the race.

Herndon, of Ohio, served several deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Record-Courierreported. During a tour in Afghanistan in 2010, three people he was with were killed when they were targeted by an IED.

Marines Mark Juarez and Matthew Ballard, and Rupert Hamer, a British journalist, died. He said he ran the Boston Marathon on Sunday for them.

"I run in honor of them. They are not here anymore. I am here, and I am able," Herndon told the news outlet. "I am lucky to still have all my limbs. I can still be active. I find fuel in the simple idea that I can run. Some cannot."