Marine Hopeful Tackled Colorado School Shooter

A high school senior who plans on becoming a Marine tackled one of the shooters at a school outside of Denver Tuesday.

STEM School Highlands Ranch senior Brendan Bialy along with other classmates tried to disarm the shooter, according to NBC News.

LITTLETON, CO – A high school senior who plans to become a Marine after graduation was among the students who tackled a gunman in a Colorado school on Tuesday. https://t.co/MDRggz5NqV — NBC Right Now (@KNDUKNDO) May 8, 2019

Brad Bialy, Brendan Bialy’s father, said one of the boys was shot in the chest, however, The New York Times reported.

The shooting left Kendrick Castillo, 18, dead, NBC reported. Eight others were also injured.

It is unclear whether Castillo tried to go after the shooter.

“Two individuals walked into the STEM school, got deep inside the school and engaged students in two separate locations,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said during a press conference Tuesday.

The suspects are believed to be students at the school, Spurlock continued.

Police identified Devon Erickson, 18, as one of the suspects.

Officials responded to the shots around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Brad Bialy said his son is setting his eyes on the Marine Corps after graduating, NBC reported.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring,” the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday. “His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates.”

Brendan Bialy is currently a poolee in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program, which he joined in July 2018. He is scheduled to attend training over the summer, the U.S. Marines added.

This is not the first instance of students going after a gunman. University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) student Riley Howell, 21, rushed toward a gunman who fired shots on April 30. Howell was an ROTC cadet at the university, CNN reported.

The STEM school will be closed for the rest of the week while other schools in the district will operate with heightened security, Douglas County School District (DCSD) Superintendent Thomas Tucker wrote in a message Tuesday.

DCSD was one of the districts that closed when officials were looking for a teen who posed a “credible threat” and had an infatuation with the 1999 Columbine shooting in April.

The STEM school is about eight miles away from Columbine High School and around 15 miles outside of Denver.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]