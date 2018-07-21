Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

Fifty years after the Battle of Hue, one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, a Marine is being recognized for his brave actions.

Retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley received a phone call from President Donald Trump earlier this month in his home in Oxnard, California. Trump told Canley that he was receiving the Medal of Honor for his work in early 1968.

The White House will be making an official announcement once the date for presenting the award is confirmed.

Canley has previously received the Navy Cross, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for his heroism.

Retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley, credited with saving the lives of countless members of his company during one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, will receive the Medal of Honor. https://t.co/m7tDsTRuVi — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) July 20, 2018

In his Navy Cross citation, according to Stars and Stripes, Canley was a gunnery sergeant with 1st Battalion and 1st Marines who showed “extraordinary leadership and selflessness during the Battle of Hue.”

During the battle, his commander was seriously wounded, and Canley stepped up and helped lead his fellow Marines. During a week-long siege, Canley led his men to successfully neutralize enemy combatants and brought Marines who were injured to safety, while he himself had several shrapnel injuries. – READ MORE

The military parade President Trump requested to be held later this year in Washington, D.C., is initially estimated to cost $12 million, a U.S. official told Fox News on Wednesday.

The number is only an estimate and could change based on the size and scope of the “military-themed Veterans Day Parade,” the official added.

The cost estimate falls roughly in line with the canceled U.S. military “war game” with South Korea, which was estimated to cost around $14 million — a cost Trump said was “tremendously expensive.”

The White House confirmed this past February that Trump had asked for the parade. – READ MORE

