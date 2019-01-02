Marine fatally shot while on duty at Marine Barracks in DC

A U.S. Marine was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while on duty at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene after the gunshot at approximately 5 a.m.

The incident is under investigation and the Marine’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification. Police say the fatal shot was not self-inflicted.

The Corps said there’s no threat to local residents as the shooting occurred on the Marine Barracks grounds, located in Southeast D.C. – READ MORE