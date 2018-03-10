Marine Corps Commandant Reveals Alarming Percentage Of Youth Unfit For Military

If America had to enter another World War tomorrow, the military would have to put many of America’s draft-eligible young people on diet and fitness programs, along with some serious psyche evaluations, long before boot camp training could commence. According to a Marine Corps commandant, a full 70% of American youths are just simply too fat, too immoral, or too mentally unstable for training.

Speaking before House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense this past Wednesday, General Robert B. Neller of the United States Marine Corps said that recruiting young blood has become “hard work” due to how unfit America’s youths are for military service.

“It’s a strategic issue that less than 30 percent of the young men and women of our nation are qualified just to join the military, either because of physical, mental or moral issues,” said the commandant. “So now we’re down to 30 percent and now we have to find those that have a propensity or are interested in doing this.”

Neller still clarified that “this is a really good Marine Corps” despite the trouble with recruitment.

“And as there is some growth in the force, we’re all out there competing in the same — looking for the same type of young men or women,” he said. – READ MORE

