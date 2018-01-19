Marijuana Industry: Stop Using The Word ‘Pot’ Because It Makes Us Look Stupid

The marijuana industry thinks the use of the word “pot” makes them look stupid — as if their mascots, Cheech & Chong, didn’t already do that for them.

According to Anchorage Daily News, the marijuana industry has grown very self-conscious of the stereotypical image of “the stoner,” typically pictured in a tie-dye shirt smoking joints all day in a 60’s VW bus. Now that California and several other states have voted to legalize the drug’s recreational use, the industry wants a new image.

“Marijuana still carries a stigma that surfaces with the use of old slang like pot and weed,” reports ADN. “For many, the words evoke an image of lazy, not-so-bright people who puff their lives away.”

The industry wishes people start using the more scientifically-minded name “Cannabis” instead.

“The image deeply bothers the marijuana industry, which is telling the public — sometimes gently, sometimes curtly — that they should use the word cannabis,” ADN continued. “That’s the scientific name for the plant from which marijuana is derived.– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

New Jersey’s new Democratic governor declared “full weed ahead” on marijuana legalization during his Tuesday inauguration speech.

Phil Murphy, a progressive Democrat, replaced Republican Chris Christie as governor Tuesday, and one of his first moves will be to legalize marijuana, New York Magazine reported Tuesday. It’s likely he’ll get his way, as the Democratic president of the state Senate has promised to put a marijuana bill on Murphy’s desk within 100 days. The process may take slightly longer than usual, however, as one of Christie’s last actions was to require lawmakers to draft a “racial impact” statement for any change to criminal law.

N.J. became the fourth state to enact a racial impact law Monday, requiring lawmakers to research whether a law would have a disproportionate effect on racial minorities, the Wall St. Journal reported Tuesday. Murphy also said he would seek to end certain mandatory minimum sentences, a goal that would also require one of the new impact statements. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Recreational marijuana sales began Saturday in a city long known for embracing weed, drawing enthusiasts to wait several hours to be the first to legally purchase pot in San Francisco.

Six pot shops in the city began selling recreational marijuana after receiving their state licenses on Friday, lagging five days behind other cities like Oakland and San Jose due to logistical wrinkles, according to KTVU.

“It is a historic day,” said Dom Rea of San Francisco, who got in line at 4:20 a.m. “This is the only time this first day is happening.”

One of the pot shops, Apothecarium, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local politicians and even offered a 20 percent discount for people who brought their mothers. (FOX NEWS)

The U.S. Department of Justice decision to rescind Obama-era guidance on marijuanaenforcement elicited furious statements from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave federal prosecutors the green light to enforce federal marijuana laws in states where cannabis has been legalized in some form. In a statement, Sessions — a longtime opponent of legalization — said the Obama-era memos that directed prosecutors not to interfere with state activities when it came to legal pot undermined the rule of law.

Responses from Senators on Capitol Hill came swiftly. At least one Senator, Republican Cory Gardner of Colorado, threatened to hold up judicial nominations until the decision was reversed. Another questioned how the Justice Department could justify allocating resources to go after legal users when there are other pressing issues to address. And at least one expressed hope that this action would push Congress to ultimately legalize cannabis. (TIME)