Marijuana-Crazed GOP Senator Blocks ALL Key Trump DOJ Nominees Because of AG Sessions’ Position on Legal Pot

The Swamp is complicated enough without the haze of a crazed marijuana-obsessed U.S. Senator.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner is sandbagging the Justice Department where Obama holdovers are running wild, unchecked by Trump-backed appointees because Gardner is stalling votes of Trump appointments to key Justice Department roles.

Gardner is clearly not putting the interests of the country ahead of his political donors, official said.

The sudden departure of the Justice Department’s No. 3 official is adding to the turmoil at an agency that already lacks permanent, politically appointed leaders for many of its most important divisions.

Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand’s resignation builds on an unusual problem that has contributed to instability in the department, current and former officials say, and has prevented the Trump administration from fully implementing its agenda more than a year after Attorney General Jeff Sessions took office.

“It’s getting frustrating,” Sessions told a crowd at a gathering of the National Sheriff’s Association. “These are critically important components … and we can’t even get a vote.”

Sessions lamented the situation Monday, blaming a single Republican senator for holding up the confirmations of key figures, including the heads of the department’s national security, criminal and civil rights divisions.

While not mentioning him by name, Sessions left no doubt he was referring to Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who promised to prevent the confirmation of all Justice Department nominees after Sessions lifted Obama-era protections for states that have legalized marijuana.

Gardner continues to block the confirmations in protest, his spokesman confirmed Monday night.

