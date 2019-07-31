Marianne Williamson warns of ‘dark psychic force’ of Trump in viral debate moment

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson warned fellow Democrats at Tuesday night’s debate in Detroit about the “dark psychic force” of the Trump administration.

The self-help author cautioned the other candidates that “wonkiness” would not stop the “collectivized hatred” of the president and would lead to “very dark days” for Democrats. The line and others of hers drew uproarious applause from the debate audience.

DAN GAINOR: DEBATE DRAMA — MARIANNE WILLIAMSON SCORES WITH ATTACKS ON ‘DARK PSYCHIC FORCES,’ GOOGLE GOES NUTS

“It’s bigger than Flint ,” Williamson continued. “It’s particularly people of color. It’s particularly people who do not have the money to fight back, and if the Democrats don’t start saying it, why would those people feel they’re there for us?”

After the debate, “dark psychic force” was trending on Google and Twitter. – READ MORE