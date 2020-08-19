Marianne Williamson Speaking at a Convention for Progressives Discussing Forming a Third Party

Marianne Williamson — author, self-help guru, and former Democrat presidential candidate who rose to national attention for her quirky style — will speak at the upcoming “People’s Convention,” where attendees will discuss the possibility of forming a third party.

The People’s Convention, geared toward progressives who feel ignored by the Democrat establishment, is slated for August 30 and will feature speakers including Williamson, former Sanders campaign national co-chair Nina Turner, former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-AK), Amped Up host Ryan Knight, comedian and The Jimmy Dore Show host Jimmy Dore, and Dr. Cornel West.

Organizers say participants will broach forming a “major new political party in America” — an idea that would seemingly resonate with Williamson, who has voiced her frustrations with the Democrat Party, blasting them for taking money from corporate donors while simultaneously vowing to “take them on.”

“One week after the Democratic and Republican national conventions, people from all walks of life will come together to discuss the state of the nation and plans to form a major new political party in America,” the People’s Party states, adding it will be a party “free of corporate money and influence.” – READ MORE

