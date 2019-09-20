Marianne Williamson On Nuclear Energy: Don’t Use ‘Hard Data,’ Think ‘With Your Hearts’ (VIDEO)

Marianne Williamson on nuclear energy: go beyond “hard data” and “think about this with your hearts”pic.twitter.com/DSHcyUqLCw — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 19, 2019

Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson came out against using nuclear energy, which experts say should be used to combat climate change, on Thursday during a climate change town hall on MSNBC, urging students to not use “hard data” when thinking about nuclear energy.

Williamson made the remarks while answering a question from a college student who wanted to know why she thought that nuclear energy was problematic.

“Well I know Germany had said at one point ‘we’re just going no nuclear,’ but then when they said no nuclear there was a problem because they had a hard time keeping up with the other standards they agreed to,” Williamson said. “What is wrong with it? If something goes wrong with nuclear energy, I don’t think people have really stopped to take in the horror.”

“See we need an integrated politics, we need to go beyond hard data, we need to go beyond just thinking about the facts,” Williamson continued. “I want you to think about this with your heart.” – READ MORE