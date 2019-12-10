Marianne Williamson Falls for Hoax Saying Trump Pardoned Charles Manson

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson deleted a tweet in which she fell for a hoax about President Donald Trump pardoning murderer Charles Manson.

“There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson, even posthumously,” the spiritual guru wrote in a late-night Sunday tweet. “Dog whistles of the very worst possible kind.”

Needless to say, Trump did not pardon Manson, the cult leader who was found guilty of seven murders in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Even if Trump were so inclined, Manson was convicted in a California state court, and the president can only pardon federal crimes.

Williamson did not provide a source for her claim, but she may have been taken in by a November satire article on the website MoronMajority.com. Urban-legend debunker Snopes reports that the piece later picked up traction when it was reposted as a blog on the liberal Daily Kos without a satire tag.