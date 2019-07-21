Marianne Williamson Asked White People to Apologize to Black People for Past ‘Evils’ (VIDEO)

Prior to announcing her candidacy for the Democrat nomination for president, spiritual author Marianne Williamson asked white people at an event to apologize to the black people in attendance for the “evils” perpetrated against black people throughout United States history.

Williamson, whose “prayer” came during her “Love America Tour” at the Unity of Houston Church in 2018, asked the white people to hold hands with nearby black attendees.

As the audience repeated her every word, sentence by sentence, Williamson said: