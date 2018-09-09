Marco Rubio’s Epic Rebuttal Against Obama’s Claims Of Decency

Former President Barack Obama gave a speech Friday where he insisted millions of Americans were paranoid and resentful while claiming we need to be more united. On Saturday morning, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) – or rather, one of his staffers, most likely – tweeted an epic response to the divisiveness pushed by Obama.

Barack Obama on people left behind by new economy: “And it’s not surprising then they get bitter,they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

Barack Obama in a Univision interview calling on Hispanics to vote against GOP “enemies”: “If Latinos sit out the election instead of saying, ‘We’re gonna punish our enemies and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us…” — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 8, 2018

Rubio then put out a quote from Obama where he claimed people who weren’t doing well “get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”- READ MORE

Former President Obama has come under fire for what many have viewed as a hypocritical condemnation of President Trump during a Friday acceptance speech for his Ethics in Government award at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

(…)

To that end, Greenwald links to a scathing 2016 Op-Ed from James Risen in the New York Times – long before Trump’s feud with the mainstream media (or “opposition party” as Steve Bannon calls them) kicked into high gear.

Via the New York Times: If Donald J. Trump decides as president to throw a whistle-blower in jail for trying to talk to a reporter, or gets the F.B.I. to spy on a journalist, he will have one man to thank for bequeathing him such expansive power: Barack Obama.

Mr. Trump made his animus toward the news media clear during the presidential campaign, often expressing his disgust with coverage through Twitter or in diatribes at rallies. So if his campaign is any guide, Mr. Trump seems likely to enthusiastically embrace the aggressive crackdown on journalists and whistle-blowers that is an important yet little understood component of Mr. Obama’s presidential legacy.

Criticism of Mr. Obama’s stance on press freedom, government transparency and secrecy is hotly disputed by the White House, but many journalism groups say the record is clear. Over the past eight years, the administration has prosecuted nine cases involving whistle-blowers and leakers, compared with only three by all previous administrations combined. It has repeatedly used the Espionage Act, a relic of World War I-era red-baiting, not to prosecute spies but to go after government officials who talked to journalists.

Under Mr. Obama, the Justice Department and the F.B.I. have spied on reporters by monitoring their phone records, labeled one journalist an unindicted co-conspirator in a criminal case for simply doing reporting and issued subpoenas to other reporters to try to force them to reveal their sources and testify in criminal cases. – READ MORE