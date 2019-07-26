Marco Rubio fires back defiant response after media calls to delete edited Ilhan Omar video

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) resisted calls to delete a tweet with an edited video of controversial comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) about violence from white men.
“These questions prove my point,” said Rubio in a statement released Thursday.
“If a Republican grouped all men of any background or ethnicity together, in any negative context — especially terrorism — many in the media would immediately demand that other Republicans disavow their statement,” he explained.
“But when Rep. Omar suggested white men — not white supremacists or white nationalists, white men — pose a greater danger than jihadists, many in the media rushed to her defense, and attacked me for pointing out this double standard,” he added. – READ MORE