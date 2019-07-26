Marco Rubio fires back defiant response after media calls to delete edited Ilhan Omar video

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) resisted calls to delete a tweet with an edited video of controversial comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) about violence from white men.

“These questions prove my point,” said Rubio in a statement released Thursday.

I am sure the media will now hound every Democrat to denounce this statement as racist. Right? https://t.co/UewkblF8Oo — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 25, 2019

“If a Republican grouped all men of any background or ethnicity together, in any negative context — especially terrorism — many in the media would immediately demand that other Republicans disavow their statement,” he explained.

Interesting, my tweet asked if media would characterize her statement as racist.



It’s described very differently in this story.



What happened to the need for “context”?



This is why the outrage-response cycle is so stupid. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 25, 2019

“But when Rep. Omar suggested white men — ‪not white supremacists or white nationalists, white men — pose a greater danger than jihadists, many in the ‪media rushed to her defense, and attacked me for pointing out this double standard,” he added. – READ MORE