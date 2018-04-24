‘March for Our Rights’ rally draws thousands of pro-gun supporters in Washington state

A “March for Our Rights” rally held in Olympia, Washington, drew about 2,500 gun-rights supporters who don’t want progressives quashing their Second Amendment rights, the Olympian reported.

Gun-rights advocates, who gathered on the steps of the state’s Capitol building, want to stop lawmakers’ proposals to raise the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, along with other restrictions.

The rally came on the heels of the second round of “March for Our Lives” student walkouts on Friday that took place across the country.

More than a dozen speakers called for support of the Second Amendment at the state’s largest pro-gun rally held in years, according to the Seattle Times.

“I come out and see people like this and it gives me a lot of inspiration. This feels amazing,” Aryeh Rohde, a junior at South Whidbey High School, told the Olympian.- READ MORE

