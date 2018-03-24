March for Our Lives Event: An ‘Expose of the Highest Hypocrisy’

March for Our Lives, which will occur on March 24, is designed to shame the NRA and its supporters and is backed by multimillionaires — all with their own private and armed security teams. The protests will be an exposé of the highest hypocrisy. Every one of these frothy elites have embraced the right of a woman to do with her body as she pleases, including no restriction on the murder of her unborn baby up and until the moment of natural birth. But they will take from that same woman the right to protect her body from an abuser or rapist.

The people who should be shamed are the ones who were on notice that the Parkland shooter had psychological issues and did nothing.

She is not to be trusted with the gun of her choice, they say — and if she does choose an AR-15 as her companion in an isolated region of the country, she will be deemed mentally unstable and a candidate for further shaming.

The people who should be shamed are those who were on notice that the Parkland shooter had psychological issues and did nothing. The FBI should be shamed for a variety of reasons, the least of which is that it had dozens of warnings about this crazed individual long before the tragedy of February 14 happened. There has to be a stronger word than shame for the sheriffs, guards, officers — basically anyone with a gun and uniform who allowed the shooting to continue while they hid behind their cars.

The media should be ashamed of themselves for setting up young David Hogg as the poster boy for their decades-old anti-gun movement. They have pitted him against over 100 million law-abiding citizens who have committed no crimes, done nothing wrong, and merely exercised their rights within the four corners of the Constitution. Sadly, the cheerleaders for these young activists would have been thrilled if less than 20 years ago their moms had chosen an alternative to the pro-life position. – READ MORE

