March Border Crossings Jump to 15-Year High

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 171,000 migrants at the southern border in March, marking a 15-year high.

The figure includes nearly 19,000 unaccompanied minors, which tops the prior all-time monthly high of nearly 12,000 in May 2019. According to the Washington Post, the surge has allowed nearly 1,000 illegal migrants—often cartel smugglers bringing drugs—to enter the United States daily without being captured.

Both Democrats and Republicans have labeled the situation a “crisis,” a tag that President Joe Biden and top White House officials have rejected. Biden insisted during a March press conference that the surge is merely a seasonal spike, falsely asserting that the historic number of migrant apprehensions happens “every single solitary year.” He has yet to address the record number of border crossings in March, and the White House did not return a request for comment.

Biden administration officials expect to encounter 2 million migrants at the southern border in 2021. Border apprehensions have not surpassed 1 million since 2006. Many Border Patrol agents working the northern border are now being reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley to help deal with the surge. – READ MORE

