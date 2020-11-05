Marc Elias, Democrat Lawyer Who Pushed Vote-by-Mail in 2020, Also Behind ‘Russia Dossier’ in 2016

3Marc Elias, the Democratic lawyer behind many of the voting changes causing havoc in the 2020 presidential election, is also responsible for hiring Fusion GPS to compile the “Russia dossier” to dig up dirt on Donald Trump in the 2016 race.

Elias works for the Perkins Coie law firm in Washington, DC, and once represented Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. In 2017, the Washington Post identified Elias and Perkins Coie as having hired the Fusion GPS opposition research firm on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Fusion GPS, in turn, hired former British spy Christopher Steele, who fabricated sensational claims that helped lead to the FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign, and sustained claims of “Russia collusion” that haunted the Trump administration but were later discredited. Critics claimed that Clinton and the DNC never properly reported the payments to Fusion GPS in federal campaign filings.

As Breitbart News has reported throughout the 2020 election, Elias often led Democrats in suing election authorities in battleground states to change their voting rules to expand vote-by-mail, extend deadlines, or relax rules to prevent fraud. – READ MORE

