Man’s front yard is a Jeffrey Epstein meme and Christmas display all in one

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… if Christmas looks like an internet comments section. A Lacey man made one of the year’s top memes the theme of his Christmas lights, declaring “These lights didn’t hang themselves… and neither did Epstein,” a reference to the death earlier this year of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kevin Gibson took a unique approach to his holiday decorating this year, the third year he’s used memes as a part of his light design. He says he couldn’t resist turning one of the year’s biggest memes into a light display, saying “I just do it for fun… just trying to change things up is all.”

It takes “a good half a day” or so to set up the display, Gibson said.

The “Merica” displayed in larger-than-life letters on the roof kicked off his tradition, he told NJ Advance Media. Two Christmases ago it was joined by a memorial to Harambe, the gorilla shot and killed at the Cincinnati zoo, and last year Gibson “really stirred the pot” by replacing the “Merica” with a giant “Trump.”

Self-described as “not very political,” Gibson said it was “just pushing buttons” to display the president’s name. “People didn’t like the Trump one very much,” he said, adding, “I thought it was funny.” – READ MORE