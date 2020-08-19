Manhunt underway for attacker in Portland truck assault: police

Portland police on Tuesday identified a suspect in Sunday night’s attack on a truck driver who was seen on video being pulled from the vehicle and violently beaten.

The Portland Police Bureau is on the hunt for Marquise Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love,” for his alleged involvement in the vicious assault that was caught on video and circulated on social media.

Officials said in a press release they have made several attempts to find 25-year-old Love, but have so far been unsuccessful. They have said they have probable cause for his arrest.

“The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously,” said Chief Chuck Lovell in a statement provided with the press release. “Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence.” – READ MORE

