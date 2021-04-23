Manhattan To Stop Prosecuting Prostitution

Wealthy financiers planning on fleeing New York City following the state’s latest tax hikes which are saddling the state’s richest with the highest tax rates in the country, have have just been given a reason to stay.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it will no longer prosecute prostitution and unlicensed “happy ending” massages, a major step toward decriminalizing prostitution in the US. The NY DA’s office is one of the most high-profile law enforcement organizations in the country, and it’s currently running an investigation into President Trump’s pre-political business life and trawling for evidence of crime.

DA Cyrus Vance Jr., who famously accepted campaign donations from Harvey Weinstein before quashing a pre-#MeToo investigation into the movie mogul's abuse of women, asked a judge Wednesday morning to dismiss 914 open cases involving prostitution, along with 5,080 cases in which the charge was loitering for the purposes of prostitution. LGBTQ activists have long called for the removal of the "loitering for the purposes of prostitution," branding it the "walking while trans" law an claiming it led to the targeting of trans individuals by the police. Cracking down hard on prostitution was a major component of NYC's campaign to clean up Times Square and other tourist hot spots during the late 1980s and 1990s. Later, Mayor Rudy Giuliani made it a key part of his "broken windows" strategy for fighting crime.