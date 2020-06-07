Manhattan DA Announces He Will Let Rioters and Looters Off Without Charges ‘In the Name of Justice’

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced on Friday that he will be letting rioters and looters off without charges who have participated in the recent bedlam resulting from the ongoing Black Lives Matter uprising.

“The prosecution of protesters charged with these low-level offenses undermines critical bonds between law enforcement and the communities we serve. Days after the killing of George Floyd, our nation and our city are at a crossroads in our continuing endeavor to confront racism and systemic injustice wherever it exists,” Vance said in a statement.

Vance made it clear that his office will continue to “evaluate and decline to prosecute other protest-related charges where appropriate.” He made it clear in his words that he is on the side of the mob that has looted and rioted in the New York City streets for days.

“Our office has a moral imperative to enact public policies which assure all New Yorkers that in our justice system and our society, black lives matter and police violence is a crime. We commend the thousands of our fellow New Yorkers who have peacefully assembled to demand these achievable aims, and our door is open to any New Yorker who wishes to be heard,” he added. – read more

