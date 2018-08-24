Manchin rebuffs Dem effort to delay Kavanaugh confirmation hearings

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is breaking with calls from party leadership to delay Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in the wake of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea.

Asked about calls on Wednesday from his Democratic colleagues, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), to delay Kavanaugh’s hearings, Manchin interjected “that’s not right.”

“We do our job. Let’s do our job. … Delaying is not going to help anything,” he said.

Manchin noted that Democratic leaders had not looped him in on the strategy that was announced earlier on Wednesday, a day after Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and bank fraud and campaign finance violations in federal court in New York.

“I have no clue. No one has discussed this with me at all. They know my feelings on this, you know? We’ve got a nominee that the president has put forward. We have an advise and consent job,” Manchin told reporters. – READ MORE

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said Wednesday that she would cancel a meeting with President Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, after Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicated the president in a hush money scheme.

“I am canceling, I will be canceling, my appointment with Judge Kavanaugh because I choose not to extend a courtesy to this president who is an un-indicted co-conspirator … of meeting with his nominee,” she told reporters.

Hirono also blasted Kavanaugh as “a nominee who is being nominated because the president expects him to protect [Trump].”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), meanwhile, said that Cohen’s implication of Trump in a plot to pay women accusing him of affairs constituted an effort to “influence the outcome of an election” and prevented any consideration of Kavanaugh. – READ MORE