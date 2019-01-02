Manchester police treating New Year’s Eve stabbing of 3 people as terrorism

The New Year’s Eve stabbing of three people, including a police officer, at Victoria Station in Manchester, U.K., is being treated as a terrorist incident, police said.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Tuesday two people suffered very serious injuries in the attack. A woman in her 50s was taken to a local hospital with injuries to her face and abdomen, police said. A man, also in his 50s, suffered injuries to his abdomen.

A police sergeant who was stabbed in the shoulder has been released from the hospital.

Hopkins said the police investigation is continuing. He praised the “bravery” of four police officers who subdued the suspect at the train station. The suspect has been arrested but not yet charged or identified. Sky News reported the suspect was a 25-year-old man. – READ MORE