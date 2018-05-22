Manafort’s Lawyers Suggest Key Mueller Deputy Is Leaking To Media

A senior assistant special counsel to Robert Mueller’s investigation is facing allegations he leaked information to reporters concerning the Russian collusion investigation, according to a Monday court filing.

Paul Manafort’s defense attorney Kevin Downing officially leveled the leaking allegation against key Mueller deputy Andrew Weissmann as part of a new legal offensive against Mueller’s indictment of Manafort, who served briefly as Trump’s campaign manager. Downing charges that a flood of media leaks has prevented his client from getting a fair trial. Downing asked presiding federal Judge T.S. Ellis III on April 30 to convene a hearing on media leaks. The judge has yet to rule on the request.

In the latest filing, Downing charged that a senior Justice Department official — identified as Weissmann in exhibits attached to the filing — briefed Associated Press reporters in spring 2017, which led to four breaking stories about the government’s investigation into alleged Trump-Russian collusion and Manafort.

“There is strong evidence that the highest-level FBI and intelligence officials authorized leaks to the press and, in fact, leaked themselves,” Manafort’s filing asserted. – READ MORE

