Manafort reaches ‘tentative’ plea deal with Mueller: report

President Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort tentatively agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller that will head off his upcoming second trial, ABC News reported Thursday.

The feds were expected to announce the agreement in court Friday, but it remained uncertain whether the international man of intrigue had agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the Russia probe.

The network said could be pleading guilty to avoid the stress and expense of a second trial following his conviction in Virginia on tax fraud and money laundering charges.

He already faced a possible sentence of life behind bars before the second trial began in Washington, D.C., where juries tend to be less conservative than in suburban Virginia. – READ MORE