Manafort in ‘solitary confinement’ to avoid attack by someone intent on ‘street cred,’ Trump ex-lawyer says

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is being held in “solitary confinement” after his bail was revoked, in an “outrageous violation” of his civil liberties, former Trump lawyer John Dowd told Fox News on Tuesday.

“Paul is in solitary confinement for his own safety from the general prison population,” Dowd said. “The warden is concerned that someone would violently attack Paul just for street cred.

“They make all prisoners return to their cells whenever Paul needs to leave his cell,” Dowd, who said he is a friend of Manafort’s attorney, told Fox News.

Dowd did not say exactly where Manafort, 69, was being held. A call to the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Virginia indicated Manafort was being held there; he was sent to the jail on Friday after U.S District Judge Amy Berman Jackson revoked his $10 million bail, citing new witness tampering charges brought by the special counsel probing Russia election meddling, Robert Mueller.

“You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago,” Jackson told Manafort, rejecting his attorney’s arguments that it was unclear whom Manafort could contact while on bail. – READ MORE

