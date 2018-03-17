Manafort ‘faces very real possibility’ of life in prison, court order says

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort “faces the very real possibility” of a lifetime prison sentence, according to a federal court order reviewed by Fox News Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, in an order made public Tuesday, wrote that Manafort “poses a substantial flight risk” because of his “financial means and international connections to flee and remain at large.”

“Specifically given the nature of the charges against the defendant and the apparent weight of the evidence against him, defendant faces the very real possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison,” Ellis wrote.

Ellis, who is based in federal court in Alexandria at the Eastern District of Virginia, has been assigned Manafort’s latest indictment brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort pleaded not guilty last month to the superseding indictment, with its 18 counts of tax evasion and bank fraud. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1