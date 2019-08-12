Man wrongly outed as Trump donor by Castro, forced to go over ‘situational awareness’ with wife, kids

A San Antonio man was wrongly outed on Twitter as a donor to President Trump by Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro and said Friday the incident forced him to review emergency plans with his wife and three children.

Harper Huddleston said on “Fox & Friends” that his name appeared on Castro’s list instead of the name of his retired father, who contributed to the Trump campaign. He said the mix-up was because they share the same first name, but have different middle names, though his father does not go by the name Harper.

Huddleston said he supports Trump and has contributed in the past to the mayoral campaign of Castro’s brother, Julian, who is now running for president. He said he was glad to have received the negative attention instead of his father, but explained that he was forced to go over emergency plans with his wife and three children.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BLASTS DEM REP FOR TRYING TO NAME AND SHAME DONORS: ‘DELETE & APOLOGIZE’

“We convened together as a family and talked about situational awareness, exit strategy, avoiding and exiting conflict, talked about staying low and close to home and just being at our very highest senses,” said Huddleston.

Castro, D-Texas, has refused calls from the Trump campaign and Republicans to delete the post, arguing the names of the donors are publicly available.