Man whose wife was killed in El Paso mass murder invites public to her funeral, says he has no other family

Margie Reckard, 63, was among the victims of a murderer who attacked and killed 22 people and injured dozens more at an El Paso Walmart.

Reckard’s husband, Antonio Basco, told KFOX-TV of his wife, “When I met her she was an angel and she still is. I was supposed to be the strong one but I found out I’m the weak one, and she’s going to be missed.”

Basco told the outlet that the couple’s life together was like a fairy tale, saying, “I just feel it and when we first met, that feeling came to each one of us, to each other, and we’ve been together ever since. We were gonna live together and die together that was our plan.” – READ MORE