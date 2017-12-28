Man Whose Son Was Killed by Illegal Immigrant: CA Gov’s Concern for Criminals Is ‘Outrageous’ (VIDEO)

A man whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant in California lambasted Gov. Jerry Brown (D) for his decision to pardon two men who were on the verge of being deported for committing crimes while in the U.S.

The pardons were given to two Northern California Cambodian men facing deportation under the Trump administration’s crackdown on criminal aliens.- READ MORE

