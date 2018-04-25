Man Who Stopped Waffle House Shooter Gives Surprise Gift to Victims’ Families

After this past Sunday, James Shaw Jr. never had to do another valiant thing in his life to be considered a legendary hero.

Shaw rushed a gunman dressed only in a green coat and armed with an AR-15 at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee around 3:30 on Sunday morning.

He then “grabbed the gun’s barrel, pulled it away and threw it over the Waffle House counter,” the Tennesseanreported.

Four people died in the attack — which a man named Travis Reinking is accused of perpetrating — but Shaw is credited with saving many more lives, all while taking a gunshot wound and burns from grabbing the hot barrel of the gun.

That’s enough in one lifetime to be considered a hero. But James Shaw Jr. didn’t stop there. Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, he’s raised over $80,000 for the families of those affected by Sunday’s shootings.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe account, the page is here. – READ MORE

