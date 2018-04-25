View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Security

Man Who Stopped Waffle House Shooter Gives Surprise Gift to Victims’ Families

Posted on by
Share:

After this past Sunday, James Shaw Jr. never had to do another valiant thing in his life to be considered a legendary hero.

Shaw rushed a gunman dressed only in a green coat and armed with an AR-15 at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee around 3:30 on Sunday morning.

He then “grabbed the gun’s barrel, pulled it away and threw it over the Waffle House counter,” the Tennesseanreported.

Four people died in the attack — which a man named Travis Reinking is accused of perpetrating — but Shaw is credited with saving many more lives, all while taking a gunshot wound and burns from grabbing the hot barrel of the gun.

That’s enough in one lifetime to be considered a hero. But James Shaw Jr. didn’t stop there. Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign, he’s raised over $80,000 for the families of those affected by Sunday’s shootings.

 

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe account, the page is here. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Man Who Stopped Waffle House Shooter Gives Surprise Gift to Victims' Families - Culture - Conservative Tribune
Man Who Stopped Waffle House Shooter Gives Surprise Gift to Victims' Families - Culture - Conservative Tribune

'Thank you again for your generosity...'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: