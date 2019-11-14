Man who slashed Baby Trump balloon: ‘First time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby’

The man who destroyed the Baby Trump balloon on display Saturday at a college football game in Alabama said he did it to take a stand in the political conflict between Democrats and Republicans — a battle which he said is really between good and evil, according to AL.com.

Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, who was charged with felony first degree criminal mischief for slashing the balloon with a material cutter, noted that the reaction from liberals to the destruction of the anti-Trump balloon was somewhat ironic.

“It comes a point when you gotta take a stand,” Hutchinson, 32, said when he called in to the “Rick & Bubba Show.” “We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good versus evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.”

The balloon was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's attendance at the college football game between Alabama and Louisiana State University. Hutchinson was angered when he drove by and saw the balloon.