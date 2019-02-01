 

Man Who Punched Two Women In The Face Turns Himself In, Police Say

The man who allegedly punched two women in the face at a hot dog stand Saturday turned himself in to police Tuesday night.

California man Arka Sangbarani Oroojian, 30, turned himself in to the police after a video surfaced showing a man punching two women hard in the face, CBS News reported Wednesday.

Authorities booked Oroojian at LAPD Central Station for “assault with a deadly weapon,” according to a Wednesday tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The reason for the man’s attack is not clear. According to one of the victim’s fathers, the women had been sticking up for a street vendor who Oroojian was hassling at the time of the attack.

A witness tells a slightly different story. “There’s two sides to every story, and those women started that,” said an alleged witness who only provided his first name, Stewart, CBS Los Angeles reported Tuesday. “[T]hey started punching on him first,” Stewart alleged, according to CBS.

The women began calling Oroojian derogatory names and began attacking him, even jumping onto his back in reaction to his haggling the vendor, according to Stewart, CBS reported.

The women both suffered concussions and one woman’s finger was broken in the incident, according to LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Oroojian was arguing over the price of a hot dog, according to CBS.

“[T]he video only caught the second glimpse of the story,” Stewart said, CBS reported.

Oroojian’s bail has been set at $90,000, according to the LAPD.

