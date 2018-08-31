Man Who Led Protests Against Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo Jailed On Charges He Stole Money From Native Americans

A man who led protests against the Cleveland Indians’ mascot over its racist portrayal of Native Americans is now in jail after embezzling thousands in federal grant money meant to help Native Americans.

Robert Roche was sentenced to four months in jail followed by four months of house arrest and a $77,000 fine, according to the Associated Press. Roche “pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from programs receiving federal funds in May.”

According to the federal government, that money was meant to help Native Americans and would have gone to fund programs tackling "mental health" and overall wellness issues in the Native American community. The money came from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and was directed to the American Indian Education Center, where Roche, who claims Native American ancestry, serves as an executive director.

The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame will no longer allow Chief Wahoo, the longtime logo of the Cleveland Indians, to be displayed on Hall of Fame plaques.

The Hall of Fame announced their position in a statement released on Wednesday:

The issue came about last month as soon-to-be-inducted Hall of Famer and former Indian Jim Thome, announced that he did not want the Wahoo logo on his cap or plaque, when he gets enshrined.