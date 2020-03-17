Man who bought 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer forced to donate them all after being banned from eBay and Amazon

A Tennessee man who purchased more than 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer to resell online ended up with a massive financial loss, having been forced into donating the entire stockpile after the state attorney general’s office got involved, according to The Hill.

Matt Colvin and his brother, Noah, began buying up all the hand sanitizer they could find from stores in Tennessee and Kentucky the day after the first recorded U.S. coronavirus death.

They make a habit of buying large quantities of hot items to resell for a profit on Amazon and eBay, and saw an opportunity as consumers sought out hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to protect against the spread of infection.

The Colvins were right about the demand for the product, and things got off to a good start. They were able to sell 300 bottles on Amazon — until the company removed all their items and banned him from the platform for price gouging. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --