Man Tweets About FBI — Then FEDs Show Up At His House; “This is 100% intimidation”

So much for free speech in America. Say something wrong and you might get your door kicked in by a federal SWAT team.

After a man Tweeted about corruption in the FBI, the Bureau sent agents to his home to harass him, according to Michael Sheridan, the man who had to answer questions from doorstep-Feds after he wrote about The FBI’s shadowy relationship with Crowdstrike.

Welcome to 1984 in 2019.

Crowdstrike is the FBI contractor run by former FBI agents who are linked to many unfolding FBI-related and Democratic-linked scandals.

I just got a visit from the FBI about a tweet I made concerning a former agent that is involved with crowdstrike. Not kidding. I am sure they are in their car reading this now. — MICHAEL SHERIDAN (@MSH3RIDAN) September 30, 2019

This is 100% intimidation. Here are two other tweets where I use the same word. They didn't show up for these. This also proves that this word is part of my language not to be taken seriously. Why say "we recommend you don't"? I will show it is in fact intimidation. — MICHAEL SHERIDAN (@MSH3RIDAN) September 30, 2019

Ya know what. I will not be intimidated. What I did was not illegal. I still have my free speech. Its obvious what I meant but they "Had to follow up to be sure" This is bullshit! It's obvious who sent them. This is the Tweet. pic.twitter.com/6W7BwUtrZo — MICHAEL SHERIDAN (@MSH3RIDAN) September 30, 2019