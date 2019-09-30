Man Tweets About FBI — Then FEDs Show Up At His House; “This is 100% intimidation”

So much for free speech in America. Say something wrong and you might get your door kicked in by a federal SWAT team.

After a man Tweeted about corruption in the FBI, the Bureau sent agents to his home to harass him, according to Michael Sheridan, the man who had to answer questions from doorstep-Feds after he wrote about The FBI’s shadowy relationship with Crowdstrike.

Welcome to 1984 in 2019.

Crowdstrike is the FBI contractor run by former FBI agents who are linked to many unfolding FBI-related and Democratic-linked scandals.

