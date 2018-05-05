Man Tries To Molest Woman – She Ties Him To A Pole And Chops Off His Privates

The man, named Manoj Kuma, attempted the molestation after breaking into the woman’s house in the dark. She got the better of him, tied him to a pole and relieved him of his private parts, the Bangalore Mirror reports.

The woman then contacted the local police about the incident. The man was admitted by a local hospital for treatment — the woman, meanwhile, was hailed as a hero.

Getting a late-term circumcision may not be the worst thing happening to the would-be molester. According to the Bangalore Mirror, the man may be facing the death penalty as well – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1