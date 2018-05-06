Science World
Man Takes Selfie with a Bear; Man Dies
The popular put down of idiocy, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” is spot on after a man was mauled to death after he attempted to take a selfie with a bear.
The incident took place in the Nabarangpur district in India, according to The Independent.
Prabhu Bhatara had stopped to go the bathroom on the way home from a wedding when he saw the bear and thought it would be wise to snap a picture… with the bear.
A forest ranger said the Bhatara “died on the spot” and that the bear was being treated for injuries it suffered.
WPLG