Man Takes Selfie with a Bear; Man Dies

The popular put down of idiocy, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” is spot on after a man was mauled to death after he attempted to take a selfie with a bear.

The incident took place in the Nabarangpur district in India, according to The Independent.

Prabhu Bhatara had stopped to go the bathroom on the way home from a wedding when he saw the bear and thought it would be wise to snap a picture… with the bear.

A forest ranger said the Bhatara “died on the spot” and that the bear was being treated for injuries it suffered.

