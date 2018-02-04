Man Who Sold Ammo to Las Vegas Shooter Charged With Illegally Producing Armor-Piercing Bullets (VIDEO)

Douglas Haig, who sold ammunition to Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was charged Friday with illegally manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court stated that unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside Paddock’s hotel room had Haig’s fingerprints on them. A box of unfired ammunition also had a shipping label that had Haig’s name and address on it.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the 55-year-old aerospace engineer sold ammunition as a hobby for about 25 years but did not have a license to produce armor-piercing bullets.

Haig initially met Paddock at a gun show in Las Vegas, and the sale of 720 bullets took place at the dealer’s house on Sept. 19.

The AP reported the 55-year-old said Paddock told him that “he was going to go out to the desert to put on a light show, either with or for his friends. […] He said that he was going out at night to shoot it with friends.” – READ MORE

Clark County Nevada Coroner John Fudenberg is defying a court order to release the full autopsy report of Stephen Paddock, the shooter who caused the deadliest mass murder in the nation, killing 58 and wounding more than 500 people at a concert in Las Vegas.

District Court Judge Timothy Williams ordered the coroner Tuesday to immediately release the autopsy.

Fudenberg is conferring with others in his office, and no date had been given for his compliance with the judge’s order, the coroner’s office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The office also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which sued for the autopsy report, they wouldn’t release Paddock’s autopsy report until it was “finalized.”

“The coroner’s office has fought to keep autopsy reports confidential,” according to the the Review-Journal.

A judge ordered the coroner Jan. 11 to pay about $32,000 in legal costs to the newspaper for refusing to release public records to the newspaper. – READ MORE

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records, including one document that publicly identified for the first time an additional “person of interest” in the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October.

Danley was Paddock’s girlfriend and initially was named as a person of interest in the investigation. Haig, whose name had not been previously released, could not be reached for immediate comment Tuesday.

When contacted by phone Tuesday about the newly released name, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said only, “If you’ve got it, publish it.” He said he could not comment on a federal case. – READ MORE

Authorities have yet to uncover a motive in the Las Vegas massacre nearly four months after gunman Stephen Paddock loosed a barrage of bullets on those attending an October country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also told reporters Friday they believe Paddock acted alone when he opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and injuring more than 700 others.

Amid their investigation, detectives also uncovered “several hundred images of child pornography” on his computer’s hard drive. They’re still looking into the source of the illicit photos, according to an 81-page preliminary police report released Friday.

His brother, Bruce, was previously arrested in Los Angeles for possession of child pornography as part of a separate investigation, which began months before the deadly attack. – READ MORE