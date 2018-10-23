Man Shot Trying To Break Into D.C.’s Fox News Building

A suspected intruder who was shot after kicking down the glass doors at WTTG FOX 5’s building in D.C. on Monday was known to both Fox executives and police, according to sources, and had leveled threats against both previously.

D.C. police responded to the building on Wisconsin Avenue in the Friendship Heights neighborhood as officials say the man had been shot in the station’s lobby by an armed security guard after forcing his way through the glass doors at around 3:07 p.m. The suspect’s entry into the building was captured on surveillance video from inside and outside of the entrance to the lobby area.

MPD: female security guard fired one shot into upper torso. Suspect is still alive, has been IDed (but police not releasing). Man was unarmed. #FOX5DC https://t.co/R1VDrvi4gN — Jim Lokay FOX 5 (@LokayFOX5) October 22, 2018

After entering the lobby, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old George Odemns, started walking directly towards the desk station in the direction of the main part of the building, according to the police report. The security guard drew her weapon and told the suspect he could not continue walking further into the building before shooting him once in the chest. Odemns was taken out of on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance following the shooting. Police say he was taken to George Washington University Hospital in critical, but stable condition.